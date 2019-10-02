City work crews attend the scene of a water main break at Alder and Niluht in Campbell River Wednesday morning. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

VIDEO: Water main break floods Campbell River street

City workers attended a water main break at Alder and Niluht in Campbell River Wednesday morning.

No details available yet, more to come when available.

