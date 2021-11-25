The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the West Shore RCMP following the death of a Saanich teen Nov. 20. (Black Press Media file photo)

Watchdog investigating West Shore RCMP’s potential role in Island man’s death

Man was released by RCMP 2 hours before vehicle plunged into ocean Nov. 20

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating what role the West Shore RCMP’s actions or inaction may have had in the death of a Saanich man Nov. 20.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. said information from RCMP indicates officers arrested the man around 3 p.m. Nov. 20 before releasing him with conditions at 7 p.m.

Approximately 20 minutes later, the man was reported to have breached his conditions. West Shore RCMP say officers communicated with the man, but did not take him back into custody at the time.

Just before 9 p.m., a vehicle went off the road and into the ocean at the intersection of Mills Road and West Saanich Road in North Saanich. The driver, who was the sole occupant and the man RCMP had earlier arrested, was confirmed dead.

The IIO is investigating to determine how the RCMP’s actions may or may not have contributed the man’s death.

