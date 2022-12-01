A Mainroad North Island Contracting snowplow clears a North Island highway. Environment Canada is calling for a 60 per cent chance of flurries tonight. Mainroad file photo

Watch for icy conditions throughout the day and evening

Due to the recent heavy snowfall and fluctuating temperatures, expect icy conditions throughout the day and evening, the contractor maintaining North Island highways and rural backroads says.

Mainroad North Island Contracting crews will be patrolling all service are highways and applying winter materials where appropriate until the event passes, roadways are clear and back to normal.

Before heading out be prepared for winter driving conditions. Drive with caution, watch for roadside crews and before heading out, check www.DriveBC.ca for road condition updates.

Meanwhile, Mainroad put out this video on questions about response times:

Meanwhile, Environment Canada is calling for sunny conditions today and highs of minus 3 and wind chil near minus 9. Expect increasing cloudiness early ths evening and a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Tomorrows weather forecast is calling for snow, gusting winds and a high of plus1.

