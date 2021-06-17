WATCH: Campbell River fire crews extinguish dumpster fire

Campbell River fire crews extinguish a dumpster fire on Dogwood street on Thursday morning.

A fire was set in a dumpster near the Campbell River Mirror offices on Thursday morning. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, and ensured it did not spread to a nearby building.

“We put our efforts to putting some water on the building to cool it to begin with, and then we extinguished the dumpster fire. Now we’re going to make entry into the building just to make sure there’s no smoke or fire damages,” said firefighter John Vaton at the scene. “It got up into the eaves a bit.”

The cause of the fire was unknown, and no injuries were reported.



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

