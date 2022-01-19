Nanaimo RCMP say an arrest warrant has been issued for Dayton Anderson, 32, wanted after failing to appear at provinical court in Nanaimo on charges of break-and-enter and assault. (Submitted photo)

Nanaimo RCMP say an arrest warrant has been issued for Dayton Anderson, 32, wanted after failing to appear at provinical court in Nanaimo on charges of break-and-enter and assault. (Submitted photo)

Warrants issued for Nanaimo man who allegedly invaded home, knocked down resident

Dayton Anderson, 32, faces break-and-enter and assault charges

A man who allegedly invaded another man’s home and punched him out when confronted is wanted by police.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, arrest warrants have been issued for Dayton Anderson, 32, after he missed a court appearance.

Anderson is facing break-and-enter and assault charges from an incident in October. Police say a victim found a man walking through his home and when the victim confronted the intruder, he was punched in the face, causing him to lose balance and tumble off of his deck. The victim suffered a cut lip, but did not require medical treatment, said the press release, and was able to capture images of the suspect which led to Anderson’s arrest, RCMP said.

Anderson is 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. Police consider him violent and advise members of the public not to approach him, but rather to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

