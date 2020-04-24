Warrant out for green-haired suspect who allegedly assaulted woman in Nanaimo

RCMP ask for public’s help in locating Trevor Coles, 32

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help in trying to track down a man who allegedly assaulted a woman and is now wanted on two counts of breach of recognizance.

According to a police press release, Trevor Robert Coles, 32, allegedly assaulted a woman at a residence March 12 and fled, but was tracked by a police dog and arrested a short time later. He was released on several conditions, including that he would not return to the home, but it is alleged was back there the next day.

Coles is caucasian, 5-foot-11, 155 pounds, with facial hair. At the time of the alleged assault, his hair was dyed green but it is naturally brown and police don’t know his current hair colour.

Coles is of no fixed address, but police believe he is in the Nanaimo area.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo thief uses stick to fish out candy through store window

READ ALSO: Suspect defecates in Nanaimo carport, then steals tool


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man arrested for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility
Next story
Campbell River Mounties remember Nova Scotia victims with moment of silence

Just Posted

Campbell River Mounties remember Nova Scotia victims with moment of silence

Campbell River RCMP officers joined their colleagues around the country in holding… Continue reading

Campbell River City Council changing regular meeting start time to 3 p.m.

Meetings are held using digital technology rather than in-person

Storey Creek re-opened to members April 22, poised to re-open for non-members Saturday

Quadra Island Golf Club, Campbell River Golf and Country Club remain closed

Strathcona Regional District approves borrowing bylaw for Quadra Island sewer project

Grant application filed for remaining costs on project

SRD plans to purchase Campbell River tourism-based radio station

Regional board to vote on issue Wednesday

Motorcycles motor past Nanaimo hospital as a show of support

Riders wish to show appreciation, and they also want to get out of the house, organizer says

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Man arrested for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility

Man called 811 information line with threats

Emergency alert issued to Nova Scotians over report of shots outside Halifax

The emergency alert says police are investigating in a wooded area

Columbia River Treaty talks impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Public engagement sessions planned to be held this spring on the negotiations have been delayed

Warrant out for green-haired suspect who allegedly assaulted woman in Nanaimo

RCMP ask for public’s help in locating Trevor Coles, 32

Vancouver Aquarium, at risk of permanently closing, raises $600K in donations

The pandemic shuttered the doors of the tourist attraction and conservation organization in March

Hints of COVID-19 relief for B.C. as restaurants, haircuts considered

‘Halfway point’ for Canada, three months after B.C.’s first case

Most Read