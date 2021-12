Conditions on much of Highway 19 might be treacherous this morning, so drivers may want to take extra caution.

There is compact snow on the highway from south of Cumberland all the way north to Sayward, per a warning from DriveBC issued at 6:35 am on Dec. 28.

There is also a warning of slippery conditions on Highway 19 between Sayward and Port Hardy, as well as for Highway 28 between Gold River and Campbell River.

