Signs at the entrance of a park warn of the danger of coyotes in Montreal on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. A two-year-old girl is recovering from bite wounds after she was attacked by a coyote while walking through Stanley Park, in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Signs at the entrance of a park warn of the danger of coyotes in Montreal on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. A two-year-old girl is recovering from bite wounds after she was attacked by a coyote while walking through Stanley Park, in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Warning about aggressive coyotes after toddler attacked, bitten, in Stanley Park

Conservation Officer Service says the coyote jumped on the girl but ran off when her father intervened

A two-year-old girl is recovering from bite wounds after she was attacked by a coyote while walking through Stanley Park, in Vancouver.

The Conservation Officer Service says it happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday as the toddler walked with a group of children and adults near the aquarium.

It says the coyote suddenly jumped on the girl but ran off when her father intervened.

The child was treated in hospital for her injuries.

It’s the latest in a recent series of attacks and conservation officers warn there is a high risk of encountering an aggressive coyote in the park.

Two coyotes have already been euthanized and the Conservation Officer Service says its members will be in Stanley Park for the next several days and the animal involved in the latest attack will be euthanized if it is found.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

VancouverWildlife

Previous story
Conservatives look to opposition parties on next steps to hear more on Data Sciences
Next story
UPDATE: Specialized rescue recovers man’s body after crane collapse in Kelowna

Just Posted

Police attended the WIllow Point Tim Hortons for a reported shooting incident. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Probe of fatal shooting of Wet’suwet’en man in Campbell River needs Indigenous oversight: First Nation leaders

Adoption of a bylaw for a 60-unit apartment building at 2221 Dalton Road in Willow Point is conditional on the developer building additional sidewalks, including along Westgate Road, pictured. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
City council approves density increase for proposed Dalton Road apartment

Layton Lavik wrote Hello, This is Earth! for his first son, Lincoln. laytonlavik.com image
Campbell River author dreamed up idea for first kids book underwater

Linda Jay is the recipient of the 2021 North Island College Emeritus designation. Special to The Mirror
NIC honours Campbell River faculty member