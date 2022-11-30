The Campbell River Community Centre is often used when the community needs an extreme weather shelter. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Community Centre is often used when the community needs an extreme weather shelter. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Warming centre for people experiencing homelessness to be open overnight

Community Centre to be used between 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Thursday

Though they were unable to open an Emergency Weather Shelter to help people living outside escape the snow last night (Nov. 29), the City of Campbell River and Coalition to End Homelessness will be providing a warming center tonight.

As temperatures are forecast to drop below zero overnight between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, the City of Campbell River and the Campbell River and District Coalition to End Homelessness will be activating a warming centre at the Community Centre between 8 p.m. on Nov. 30, and 7 a.m. the next morning.

“During winter storm events, a warming centre provides people experiencing homelessness or those living outdoors during extreme weather the shelter that they need,” said Mayor Kermit Dahl. “Thank you once again to the community for your patience as we adjust programming at the Community Centre to provide warmth and shelter during this winter storm.”

The centre will be staffed with people experienced in working with people living outdoors in order to provide proper support. The city has also activated an Emergency Operations Centre to help support the warming centre.

The city also received approval for a warming centre or emergency weather shelter on Tuesday night, but the city and coalition were unable to find staff and volunteers to open it.

The Evergreen Shelter did have ability and staff to accept people who made their way to that location. Salvation Army Supportive Housing Services Manager said that 12 people came in from 10 p.m. until 8 a.m. and slept on chairs or the floor. The Salvation Army also provided a hot meal at night and laundry services. That location is not sufficient to act as a permanent shelter, however.

“We could not do it more than one night, but felt compelled to do what we could,” Moen said.

Groups with private community centre bookings will be contacted by the city if the warming centre will affect their programming.

RELATED: Extreme weather shelter greenlit for Campbell River Tuesday night

BC Housing contract awarded to Courtenay church for extreme weather warming shelter service


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverEmergency PreparednessHousing and HomelessnessNews

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle on Island highway
Next story
Vancouver Island emerges from first snowfall of the season

Just Posted

The Campbell River Community Centre is often used when the community needs an extreme weather shelter. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Warming centre for people experiencing homelessness to be open overnight

The Campbell River School District SD72 office. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Schools closed Wednesday due to snow

Campbell River Community Centre. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Extreme weather shelter greenlit for Campbell River Tuesday night

Writer Odette Auger is part of the 2022 Indigenous Writers Circle. Photo supplied
When the story just needs to be told