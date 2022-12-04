Campbell River Community Centre. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Warming centre at the Community Centre reactivated from 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 to 7 a.m. Dec. 5

In response to the low overnight temperatures and winter conditions forecast, the City of Campbell River and the Campbell River Coalition to End Homelessness are activating a warming centre at the Community Centre from 10 p.m. on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 4 to 7 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5.

The warming centre will be staffed with individuals who have experience working with people experiencing homelessness to ensure support is available to those attending the centre. Funding for the centre is provided by the province through Emergency Management BC and the City of Campbell River.

Campbell River

