The Campbell River Community Centre is often used when the community needs an extreme weather shelter. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Warming centre at the Campbell River Community Centre open tonight (Dec. 2)

Centre staff will have experience working with people experiencing homelessness

In response to the low overnight temperatures and winter conditions forecast, the City of Campbell River and the Campbell River Coalition to End Homelessness are activating a warming centre at the Community Centre from 10 p.m. on the evening of Dec. 2 to 7 a.m. on Dec. 3.

The warming centre will be staffed with individuals who have experience working with people experiencing homelessness to ensure support is available to those attending the centre. Funding for the centre is provided by the province through Emergency Management BC and the City of Campbell River.

The city advises the public that there will not be a warming centre at the Community Centre on the evening of Saturday, December 3, 2022, as the space is not available.

For more information, contact Stephanie Bremer, Assistant Chief – Fire Dispatch/Emergency Program at Stephanie.Bremer@campbellriver.ca.

Campbell River

