Wanted suspect in Campbell River – Crime Stoppers

Campbell River Crime Stoppers says that Rodney Bernard Rennie, 54, is wanted on several outstanding warrants. Image from Campbell River Crime Stoppers

A wanted man is “violent” and “may be in the Campbell River area,” according to Crime Stoppers.

The local Crime Stoppers website indicates that Rodney Bernard Rennie, 54, is wanted on warrants including fraud, possession of stolen property, failure to appear and unnamed offences under the Transport Safety Act.

The notice doesn’t provide further details about the alleged crimes but notes that Rennie is wanted by the Grande Prairie, Alta., detachment of the RCMP. It also cautions that he’s considered “violent.”

Rennie is described as a five-foot-eight Caucasian man weighing 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. The local Crime Stoppers group urged anyone with information about Rennie to contact the organization by phone or to submit a tip online.