Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

A California man wanted for several crimes on both sides of the border was arrested in the B.C. interior on Tuesday (April 28).

Police arrested the American citizen after reports of a break-and-enter at a commercial building in Ashcroft. The man is also accused of stealing a white Mini Cooper from Vancouver on April 26. RCMP located the vehicle after it was left abandoned at a gas station in the village.

Police believe the man crossed the border into Canada illegally.

The Ashcroft RCMP is in contact with the Canada Border Services Agency officials who have issued a detention order for the 29-year-old man from Fresno, California. Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey spokesperson for the BC RCMP Southeast District explained officers have been working with regional Emergency Operations Centre and area residents who have been impacted by flooding in the Ashcroft area.

“Protecting residents directly or indirectly affected by flood situations, by maintaining the peace and upholding the law remains our highest priority.”

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Ashcroft RCMP at 250-453-2216.

