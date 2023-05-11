Want to get to know the birds of Campbell River?

The weird but wonderful black oystercatcher is but one of the amazing bird species you can see around Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror

Have you ever wondered which bird species it is that is frolicking in your yard, along the shoreline or in the forest?

This month, Greenways Land Trust can help you find those answers. The organization will be hosting a three-day birding course with nine hours of learning over the next few weeks.

Taught by Dr. Ray Allan and Kyle Fitzpatrick, the course will look at the kinds of birds that can be spotted in Campbell River, how to identify them and where to find them. Participants will get to visit different parts around town, and get to know where they can find different birds.

The course will be held on May 17, 24 and 31 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. All three workshops start at the Greenways Land Trust office, located at 1195-C Fir Street, near Home Hardware. Advanced registration is required, as there are only 16 spots available. The sign up fee is $60 ($50 for Greenways members), which will cover all three sessions. To register, contact Greenways Land Trust at 250-287-3785 or info@greenwayslandtrust.ca. Registration is also available online.

Participants are asked to bring their own bionoculars, but Greenways does have a small number available for use if need be.

