Walk With Me returns to Campbell River’s Spirit Square

The successful Walk With Me program is returning to Spirit Square this November.

The story walks are guided audio journeys featuring soundscapes built on the stories, songs and poetry of people who have living experience with the toxic drug crisis. Participants listen to the stories through wireless headsets while on the walk.

The walks will take place from 10:30 a.m. until noon, and 12:30 until 2 p.m. on Nov. 16.

Participants gather in Spirit Square. After an initial orientation, participants take a guided 45-minute walk and then return to the plaza for a sharing circle. Participants should dress for the weather; static listening options are available for those with mobility concerns.

“These soundscapes are deeply moving,” said Walk With Me organizer Sharon Karsten. “They come from many hours of community dialogue hosted with people whose lives have been impacted by the toxic drug poisoning crisis – including people who use drugs, family members and front-line workers.

“We are grateful to those who have agreed to share their stories. Their openness with such intensely personal experiences helps to fight stigma and bring about change.”

The walks started in Courtenay in the fall of 2020, when the Comox Valley Art Gallery first ran the program. Since then, Walk With Me has expanded to Campbell River and other communities, and become a regular feature of training and education for various organizations, employers and community leaders.

“We are really pleased to make these walks available to members of the public again,” said Karsten. “These walks are a powerful way to build understanding of the human dimensions of this crisis.”

The walks are free, but participants are encouraged to register in advance because space is limited. Registration is available at walkwithme.ca in the community events section.

