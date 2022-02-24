(File photo)

(File photo)

Wad of cash found in Vancouver Island Salvation Army thrift shop donation

Employees turned cash over to police in Parksville, who are trying to reunite it with rightful owner

Are you missing some money?

Oceanside RCMP say a large amount of cash was found in a charity donation item at the Parksville Salvation Army thrift shop, located at 109-192 Island Highway West in Parksville.

Sgt. Shane Worth reported that on Feb. 15, thrift shop employees located the cash within the donation item, made on the same date.

READ MORE: Suspicious vehicle reported following children, offering ride in Qualicum Beach

The thrift shop believes the cash may have been inadvertently left in the item and has turned the money over to police.

Any person wishing to claim the cash must be able to provide identifying details confirming ownership, said Worth. Call Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Charity and DonationsParksvilleRCMP

Previous story
Climate change forces removal of historic Abbot Pass hut in Yoho National Park
Next story
New community pavilion planned for Surge Narrows Elementary

Just Posted

Cortes Island School in Manson’s Landing. Photo by Brent Wilkins
Cortes Island Academy to offer hands-on learning to secondary students

Surge Narrow Elementary School. Submitted photo/ SD72
New community pavilion planned for Surge Narrows Elementary

Researchers recovering a core from Little Woss Lake. Photo Duncan McLaren
Parts of Northern Vancouver Island missed by last Ice Age — researchers

BC Rugby is encouraging more girls-only programming by local clubs. BC Rugby photo
Rugby’s not just for the fellas anymore