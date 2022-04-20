Shawnigan Lake RCMP are asking the public’s help with identifying those responsible for recent criminal activity in the area. (File photo)

Shawnigan Lake RCMP are asking the public’s help with identifying those responsible for recent criminal activity in the area. (File photo)

Vulgar graffiti and dangerous pranks in Shawnigan Lake concerns RCMP

Police look to public to help identify culprits

  • Apr. 20, 2022 11:56 a.m.
  • News

During the last month, the village of Shawnigan Lake has seen an increase in criminal activity that has been taking a toll on local businesses and community spaces, including a suspected prank that could have been deadly.

Shawnigan Lake RCMP investigated six separate reports of graffiti and some of it has included hate speech and vulgar images.

Other activities have included tampering with street signs and forming a blockade on the roadway using picnic tables and chairs.

Although the blockade may have been intended as a prank, it could have caused major delays for emergency responders, should there have been an emergency beyond the obstruction.

Investigators are reviewing video surveillance of the areas in an attempt to identify any potential suspects.

The cost of repairing or replacing the damaged items is estimated to be more than $500.

“With the nicer weather that comes along in the spring and summer months, we anticipate that there will be people enjoying the village and lakefront areas later into the evening,” said Const. Jill Woodley of the Shawnigan Lake RCMP.

“Our hope is that everyone can do their part to keep our village clean and be respectful of the local businesses and parks.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514.

Crime

Previous story
Resilient woodpecker stymies caretakers of Cowichan’s Big Stick
Next story
Road beside Campbell River dam temporarily closing

Just Posted

The Brewster Lake Road steel Bailey bridge, beside the John Hart Dam, will be temporarily unavailable while repairs are made. BC Hydro photo
Road beside Campbell River dam temporarily closing

Magnificent Galiano “T019B” stands out from the crowd on April 13, 2022. Photographed from on shore (Tyee Spit) as the multi-family group swims north alongside Quadra Island. Photo by Heather Baskey
Orca season underway as tight family unit recently sighted off Campbell River

Shelter Point Smoke Point Whisky earned Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Submitted photo
Campbell River distillery earns pair of prizes at international competition

Members of Campbell River's Shoreline Strings perform music from Ukraine on Shopper's Row Saturday, March 5. The group was taking donations (and handing out sunflower seeds) for Ukrainian relied and plans to be back every Saturday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell Riverites invited to Stand With Ukraine rally on Saturday, April 23