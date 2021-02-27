Voting underway in Campbell River’s municipal byelection

The Campbell River Sportsplex in Willow Point is one of two voting stations in the Feb. 27 municipal byelection. The other is at the Campbell River Community Centre. Voting runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror Linda Nagle directs voters in the Feb. 27 municipal byelection to the voting machine at the Campbell River Sportsplex after they’ve filled out their ballot. The Sportsplex in Willow Point is one of two voting stations in the city – the other is at the Campbell River Community Centre. Voting runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror Curbside voting has been set up for Campbell River’s municipal byelection held Saturday, Feb. 27 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the Sportsplex (pictured) and the Community Centre. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

The polls are open in Campbell River for the city’s municipal byelection.

Voters can vote at the Campbell River Sportsplex or the Campbell River Community Centre between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

There were many ways to vote in this election, in person on General Voting Day on Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Sportsplex, and at any of the advance voting opportunities at the Sportsplex and Community Centre. In addition, mail-in ballots were available as well.

Curbside voting is also being offered at all voting places for those with accessibility concerns. Accessible parking spaces outside each voting place will be designated for curbside voting. Signs will identify the parking spaces and will include a phone number to call. Byelection staff will come out to assist voters with voting from their vehicle.

