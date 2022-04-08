A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The department is searching for witnesses in a March 31 assault on a visually-impaired man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The department is searching for witnesses in a March 31 assault on a visually-impaired man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Visually-impaired 69-year-old punched in Vancouver crosswalk

Police seeking witnesses in unprovoked March 31 assault

A visually-impaired 69-year-old man was crossing a Vancouver crosswalk in a high-visibility jacket, using his cane when a stranger suddenly approached him and punched him in the stomach March 31.

The Vancouver Police Department says the attack happened at the intersection of Thurlow and Alberni streets around 11 a.m. The stranger fled the area immediately, but the department says it has since been able to identify a suspect.

“We don’t know if there was a motive for this attack, but it appears the victim had no prior interaction with the suspect before the assault,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a press release.

Now, the department is asking for witnesses of the assault to come forward so it can solidify evidence and recommend charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD at 604-717-4021.

READ ALSO: Vancouver police arrest suspect of random assault on young woman

READ ALSO: Asian woman punched while taking out trash in Vancouver: police

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assaultDisabilityVancouverVancouver police

Previous story
VIDEO: Dashcam footage shows unplated truck driving recklessly on Highway 19A
Next story
Another pile of trash dumped on Duncan Bay Main

Just Posted

Pharmacist Joe Myers is dismayed that a competition to celebrate his pharmacy’s 25th anniversary was targeted by a scam. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River pharmacy’s 25th anniversary marred by social media scam

Darren George is raising money for the Red Cross effort to provide relief for Ukraine by shaving off his beard when he reaches $2,500. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River man will take the razor to his bushy beard to raise money for Ukraine

Nineteen salmon farms in the Discovery Islands were given 18 months to vacate, causing shock and uncertainty in the industry. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
DFO says Canada still committed to transitioning away from open-net pen salmon farming

A car is forced to pull over to the side of the highway in order to avoid a head-on collision with a truck on Highway 19A Wednesday afternoon.
VIDEO: Dashcam footage shows unplated truck driving recklessly on Highway 19A