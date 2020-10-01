Union president Lee Pendergast, Bonnie Logan, and and Stewart Dumont virtually present their fundraising cheque to the Tour de Rock, which came through Campbell River Last week. The organization needs to find new, inventive ways to do its charity fundraising this year, as its traditional fundraisers have all been cancelled, so throughout the month of October, you can support their causes by heading to Velocity and playing some virtiual golf. Photo Submitted

Virtual Golf Tournament to help Firefighters’ Burn Fund

Book a bay at Velocity in October to help raise money for charity

The Campbell River professional firefighters raise a ton of money every year for local charities and causes, as well as giving $20,000 every two years to the BC Professional Firefighters’ Burn Fund.

But this year, their Canada Day salmon barbecue was cancelled, as is the annual Pumpkin Smash, two of their largest fundraisers.

So instead, they needed to come up with a new offering for the community to chip in on, and decided on a month-long virtual golf event at Velocity.

“We’re hoping it’s fun,” says professional firefighters representative Bonnie Logan, “this is the first time we’ve tried it, so we’re hoping people take part and we can see it be successful. It was a little difficult to come up with a COVID-conscious fundraiser that’s original.”

While golf fundraisers aren’t a new idea – there’s a charity golf tournament happening most weekends at one course or another on any given weekend most years – this one’s pretty unique in that it takes place whenever the participants want it to.

“You can drop in anytime – other than their busiest times – and say that you want to do it, or call in and book a booth, if that works better for you,” Logan says. The last time available on Friday and Saturday for participating is 5 p.m., but any other time – and all day every other day – is open for tournament play.

For only $200 for a group of four, you get two hours of virtual golf in a private bay at Velocity, along with a meal from their tournament feature menu, and are eligible to win some great prizes. Additional golfers – to a maximum of six total to a bay – can be added for $50 each.

Logan says the Campbell River Golf and Country Club was eager to be a part of the initiative when the firefighters called.

“They were super supportive right from the start,” Logan says. “We’re really grateful for that.”

Participants can play the “Points Game” for the chance to win a five hour fishing trip from Fullscale Fishing Adventures and a night’s stay in a jacuzzi suite at the Anchor Inn & Suites (first prize), a Gamma Professional iQ blow drier donated by A Cut Above (second prize), a 30-minute helicopter ride courtesy 49 North Helicopters (third prize) or a gift basket from the BC Professional Firefighters’ Burn Fund (fourth prize). They can also play “Longest Drive” for a chance to win an autographed Brock Boeser Vancouver Canucks jersey, donated by the Vancouver Canucks.

Contact Velocity at 250-287-4970 to book a bay and take part in the tournament between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31.

