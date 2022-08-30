RCMP in Nanaimo arrested a man with outstanding warrants, caught drinking in public in downtown Nanaimo on Aug. 25. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP in Nanaimo arrested a man with outstanding warrants, caught drinking in public in downtown Nanaimo on Aug. 25. (Black Press Media files)

Violent offender found day drinking in downtown Nanaimo will be sent back to mainland

Man with outstanding warrants gives false name to officers

A violent fugitive was arrested after being caught drinking in public in Nanaimo last week and will be subsequently transferred back to Vancouver.

Nanaimo RCMP’s bike patrol unit noticed the 34-year-old, of no fixed address, consuming alcohol in public at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, in downtown Nanaimo, noted a press release.

“Consuming alcohol in public is in itself not a major offence but it certainly provides grounds for police to find out who the person is and ascertain if they are wanted or breaching any current conditions. As it turns out, this is exactly what happened, said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson.

Police asked for the man’s identity and he gave a false name, which made police suspicious, and after a search of his belongings they discovered his identification. A check of the police database found that the man had seven outstanding warrants in the Vancouver area with charges including assault, assaulting a police officer, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

The name of the suspect is not being released by Nanaimo RCMP and he is currently in custody awaiting transport back to Vancouver, said police.

READ ALSO: 7-Eleven in Nanaimo robbed at knifepoint


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BCGEU stands down strike action amid ongoing contract negotiations as ‘sign of good faith’
Next story
ICBC says 43% of drivers admit to using their phone while driving

Just Posted

Daybreak Rotary of Campbell River presents Qwalayu House with a cheque for $35,000 on the anniversary of the facility’s opening. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
WATCH: Qwalayu House first anniversary celebrated

A heat warning has been issued for eastern Vancouver Island for the next two days. (File photo)
Heat warning in effect for eastern and inland Vancouver Island

LINC students at the IWC Open House in Courtenay, that was held in June 2022. Photo courtesy IWC
Immigrant Welcome Centre offering free settlement and support services to newcomers

Police Service Dogs Case and Hammer showed up at the Courtenay-Comox RCMP detachment’s fundraiser barbecue to enjoy the company and the support from the community. RCMP photo
Competition between Campbell River and Courtenay-Comox RCMP raises money for retired heroes