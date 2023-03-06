The University of Victoria’s men’s basketball team captured their second-straight Canada West title after defeating the University of Winnipeg on March 3, 2023. (Courtesy of Matt Macsemniuk/UVic Vikes)

The University of Victoria’s men’s basketball team captured their second-straight Canada West title after defeating the University of Winnipeg on March 3, 2023. (Courtesy of Matt Macsemniuk/UVic Vikes)

Vikes earn back-to-back Canada West men’s basketball titles

UVic the top seed going into March 10-12 national championship

The University of Victoria men’s basketball team will head to nationals as the number-one seed after capturing their second-straight Canada West title.

The Vikes beat the University of Winnipeg 95-80 as they hosted the conference championship game at UVic’s CARSA Performance Gym on March 3.

Coming off being named Canada West player of the year, Diego Maffia spearheaded the Vikes with 20 points, a team-high nine assists and four rebounds. Elias Ralph and rookie Renoldo Robinson each added 18 points, while Dominick Oliveri owned the boards with a game-high 22 rebounds.

UVic took their first lead 40 seconds after tip-off and carried it into a 37-30 advantage at halftime. The home team then hit three-straight threes to break away in a back-and-forth third and just outscored Winnipeg in the fourth to secure their 15-point victory.

“Winnipeg is a really tough team and answered us punch-for-punch over the first three quarters,” head coach Craig Beaucamp said.

“Winning is hard, and repeating (as conference champions) is very, very hard. I’m really proud of the guys and happy for them.”

The Vikes improve to an overall record of 20-3 through the regular season and playoffs. Greater Victoria’s squad will have the top seed in the March 10-12 U SPORTS men’s national championships. UVic will face the University of P.E.I. in the quarterfinals of the final eight tournament in Halifax.

That matchup will air at 8 p.m. on Friday (March 10) and all the games can be viewed on the CBC Sports digital platforms.

READ: Four Vikes basketball players earn All-Star nods

SaanichUVic Vikes

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Strathcona Regional District rural and urban directors not seeing eye to eye
Next story
Watchdog reprimands logging company for large clearcut near Kootenay community

Just Posted

Kris Dudoward is shown aboard the commercial fishing vessel Irenda earlier this week with catch of sockeye salmon on B.C.���s Skeena River near Prince Rupert. The union representing commercial fisheries, the United Fisherman Allied Workers filed a petition on Feb. 22 requesting the end of foreign ownership of fishing licences and quotas on the BC coast. File - THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Mitch Dudoward **MANDATORY CREDIT**
UFAW-Unifor files preliminary petition on foreign licences

The Ripple Rock Elementary culture group played a drum ceremony at the Campbell River Art Gallery Friday March 3. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Ripple Rock Culture Group rocks Art Gallery with drum ceremony

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings and Campbell River Storm faced off Saturday at the CV Sports Centre in Game 4 in their VIJHL playoff series. Scott Stanfield photo
Comox Valley dominates, forces Game five

The RCMP led off the parade to the cenotaph for Keremeos’ Remembrance Day ceremony in 2022. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?