An RCMP truck is pictured at the location of an RCMP exclusion zone at the 27-kilometre point of the Morice West Forest Service Road near Houston, B.C., on Feb. 6, 2020. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

VIDEO: Four arrested in northern B.C. as RCMP continues to enforce pipeline court order

Wet’suwet’en member says Mounties removed gates at Gidimt’en checkpoint

At least four people were arrested on the second day of the RCMP’s enforcement of a court order related to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline near Houston.

Gidimt’en clan member and media spokesperson Jen Wickham says two protesters were taken into custody as Mounties removed the gates at the Gidimt’en checkpoint on the Morice West Forest Service Road early Friday afternoon.

In a video posted by demonstrator Anne Spice, a number of RCMP officers in tactical gear are seen, some carrying assault rifles.

“By the time we left the camp, there were two under arrest and there were still four more within the building,” hereditary chief Na’Moks told The Interior News.

Just before 5 p.m., the RCMP released a statement, saying officers reached the checkpoint at 8:30 that morning and read out the court order to the protesters gathered there.

“During the course of seven hours, several individuals refused to leave the area, with one climbing a tree and others securing themselves inside a bus and on a tower,” the statement said.

“Officers also noticed that the Lamprey Creek Bridge support beams appear to have been cut and the bridge is unsafe for all traffic, including foot traffic.”

The statement said police will investigate it as either a crime of mischief or the use of traps likely to cause bodily harm.

Two people were arrested around 1:30 p.m., police said, and another two at 3:30 p.m. They were all taken to the Houston detachment.

According to the Unist’ot’en checkpoint’s social media, more than 20 Wet’suwet’en and supporter vehicles had amassed at the 27-kilometre mark to effectively block off the exit route to RCMP vehicles that were down the road enforcing the court order.

The RCMP’s statement did not comment on the Unist’ot’en checkpoint.

READ MORE: Six arrested as RCMP enforce court order on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

A day earlier, police set up a large exclusionary zone as part of the court injunction against the protesters, so that Coastal GasLink staff could work on the pipeline that goes through traditional Wet’suwet’en territory.

Six people were arrested when they refused to leave and were taken to the Houston RCMP detachment before being released without charge.

Earlier this week, the hereditary chiefs and the province failed to reach an agreement after a round of talks.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Waterskiing squirrel irks environmentalists at Vancouver boat show

Just Posted

Campbell River’s Tyee Plaza clocktower rises once again

‘This is truly a new beginning for an old friend of Campbell River’

Campbell River RCMP responded to 40 incidences of domestic violence in January

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE REPORT: Police note that often the domestic violence has occurred before

Robert Bateman back in Campbell River this weekend

Meet and greet at Direct Art Gallery in Tyee Plaza starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday

Province appoints special mediators in bid to end coastal forest strike

Amanda Rogers and Vince Ready given powers to craft recommended deal to break eight-month impasse

Petition encouraging protection of B.C.’s ‘working forest’ gaining momentum

Will be presented to government during a rally on Feb. 18

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

Wind advisory for Eastern Vancouver Island

Batten down the hatches; there’s a windstorm coming our way. Environment Canada… Continue reading

‘Fault matters’ at ICBC, injured people matter more, B.C. premier says

John Horgan, David Eby reject lawyer labels ‘no fault’ and ‘meat chart’

VIDEO: Four arrested in northern B.C. as RCMP continues to enforce pipeline court order

Wet’suwet’en member says Mounties removed gates at Gidimt’en checkpoint

First ride-hailing company approved to operate across all of B.C.

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to to operate province-wide

Waterskiing squirrel irks environmentalists at Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, an eastern grey squirrel, is a featured attractions at this year’s Vancouver International Boat Show

‘Want to get eaten?’ Hollywood’s Jurassic World 3 looking for extras during B.C. filming

The dinosaur snacks are invited to the open casting call for Feb. 24

Yukon Quest dog team arrives at Dawson City checkpoint without musher

“I see the dog team coming from a distance around the bend and there was no musher”

Assault charges laid following incident at Vancouver Island cadet training centre

A one-day court martial concerning an assault charge at HMCS Quadra will… Continue reading

Most Read