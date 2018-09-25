Sisters Annabel and Natalia Corrigall (front left to right) with riders on the Tour de Rock in downtown Campbell River on Tuesday. Natalia was diagnosed with cancer at age four, but her cancer is now in remission. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

VIDEO: Tour de Rock arrives in Campbell River

Riders include Oyster River volunteer firefighter Nicole Emery

Riders on the Tour de Rock arrived in Campbell River on Tuesday, the latest stop on an annual bike ride across the Island that raises funds for pediatric cancer research and support programs.

Among the riders was Oyster River volunteer firefighter Nicole Emery, a cancer survivor. She received bracelets for encouragement from Natalia Corrigall, who was diagnosed with cancer at age four, and her sister Annabel.

“This is about cancer research and pediatric cancer, and sending kids like Natalia and Annabel to Camp Goodtimes,” said Emery.

The camp, located in Maple Ridge, is for children with cancer and their families, and it’s supported by the Tour de Rock.

Emery described the camp as “an amazing place for these kids to go and spend some time with their families.”

She also stressed the importance of improving cancer treatments for children.

“I had cancer when I was three,” said Emery. “And I know how important it is for the research to provide gentler treatments for these kids.”

Following events in Campbell River, the riders are heading to the Comox Valley on Wednesday. The ride ends in Victoria on Oct. 5.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
B.C. couple who went missing on flight from Edmonton named by family

Just Posted

BC Hydro increases flows at John Hart Dam

Recent rainfall increases water levels in Campbell River system

Campbell River municipal candidates re-affirm importance of the arts

The first all-candidates meeting of the election season took place at the… Continue reading

City installs trial 40 km/hour speed limits in two residential areas

Signs are now up for new 40 km/hour speed limits in the… Continue reading

Campbell River Storm split home/away weekend action

Next up, the Nanaimo Buccaneers at the Brindy Friday night

Vancouver Island pharmacist suspended for giving drugs with human placenta

RCMP had samples of the seized substances tested by Health Canada

VIDEO: Tour de Rock arrives in Campbell River

Riders include Oyster River volunteer firefighter Nicole Emery

B.C. couple who went missing on flight from Edmonton named by family

Family released a statement Wednesday saying they’re still intent on finding the two-seater plane

VIDEO: a close-up look at what you were breathing during the wildfire season

Electron microscope images show soot and tar particles generated by worst B.C. fire season

Island man calls 911 after being robbed of his drugs

Nineteen-year-old and 15-year-old suspects face multiple charges following robbery Monday in Nanaimo

B.C. woman donates $250,000 to ovarian cancer research for friends

Two of Patty Pitts’s friends passed away from the disease within a year

B.C. could provide clues as to how New Brunswick electoral results shake out

Premier Christy Clark faced a strikingly similar scenario following the province’s 2017 election

Ottawa working to iron out kinks in public alert system

The alerts are being credit with saving lives during last week’s tornadoes

Premier John Horgan ponders debate on voting system changes

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson wants one-on-one, no Green

Saganash drops F-bomb in Commons over federal approach to Trans Mountain

NDP’s reconciliation critic accused federal government of ‘wilfully’ violating constitutional duties

Most Read