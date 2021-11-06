Eye witness video posted to social media shows a funnel cloud forming near Vancouver’s North Shore. (@lil.IVN/Twitter)

Eye witness video posted to social media shows a funnel cloud forming near Vancouver’s North Shore. (@lil.IVN/Twitter)

VIDEO: Tornado warning issued for Vancouver’s North Shore

Environment Canada said the situation is “dangerous and potentially life-threatening”

Environment Canada has issued a warning for a possible tornado in Vancouver’s North Shore and Howe Sound.

The warning comes after video posted on social media shows a funnel-shaped cloud along Vancouver’s coastline.

The national weather agency called the situation “dangerous and potentially life-threatening” in a bulletin posted Saturday afternoon. “Conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds and possibly brief, weak tornadoes.”

Environment Canada said the tornado is weakening, but warned nearby residents to be vigilant for changes in storm behaviour.

Residents should be prepared for severe weather. Environment Canada said in the event of a tornado, people should take cover indoors on the lowest floor away from windows.

