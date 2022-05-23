The Royal Canadian Navy participates in the 122nd Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

VIDEO: Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade returns to Victoria for 122nd showing

This year’s parade drew 75 entries as spectators lined Douglas Street

For the first time in two years, residents of Greater Victoria were treated to the Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade.

Approximately 75 entrants made their way in a cheery procession from the Mayfair Shopping Centre along Douglas Street to its intersection with Humboldt Street, representing a wide variety of school marching bands, local businesses and cultural organizations.

Spectators lined Douglas Street from the shopping centre.

This year’s parade was the first since the pandemic began in 2020.

