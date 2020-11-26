Police in Nanaimo are looking for a suspect who wore a black-and-white striped hoodie and rode a yellow mountain bike when he allegedly stole three children’s backpacks from a daycare facility. (Photo submitted)

VIDEO: Thief steals children’s backpacks from daycare in Nanaimo

Suspect rode a yellow mountain bike and made off with backpacks hanging on fence

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who stole three backpacks from a daycare.

According to an RCMP press release, the incident happened at about 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday at a daycare located in a home on Wildlife Place.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the backpacks were hung on the fence outside the home.

As soon as the owner saw that that the backpacks were missing, she called the police. Security system footage showed a man approach on a yellow mountain bike, walk over to the backpacks, grab three of them and ride off.

Police attended and patrolled the area but could not locate the suspect.

One hour later, two of the three missing backpacks were found in the marsh adjacent to the Nanaimo Ice Centre. Their contents, which included clothing, were found strewn about next to the backpacks. A dark blue backpack was not found may have been kept by the suspect as it was somewhat larger than the others.

“The little ones were not told about the theft, but when the parents were notified they expressed a range of emotions, from anger, disgust to shock,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the press release. “The owner of the daycare has since stopped hanging [backpacks] on the fence.”

The suspect is believed to be a Caucasian young man in his late teens to early 20s. He was also wearing a distinctive black-and-white-striped hoodie.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-40114.

