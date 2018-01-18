Section of the Nuu-chah-nulth Trail near Wickaninnish Beach. (Nora O’Malley / Westerly News)

VIDEO: Storm watching at Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

Some local surf beaches near Tofino have even beenclosed due the the large swell forecast.

This footage of Wickaninnish Beach was taken from the Kwisitis Visitor Centre observation deck in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve on Jan. 17, 2018. Storm Gale winds are expected to hit the West Coast of Vancouver Island over the next couple days. Parks Canada, the District of Tofino and the District of Ucluelet all issued an extreme wave advisory. Some local surf beaches near Tofino have even been closed due the the large swell forecast.

