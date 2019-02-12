VIDEO: Snowy early morning commute in Campbell River

Snowy conditions persist on city streets this morning like Dogwood Street shown here. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

It is another day of dealing with snow in the Campbell River area.

SD72 Schools are closed today as are all campuses of North Island College. Meanwhile, in the weather, Environment Canada says periods of snow will end early this afternoon and the temperature will hold steady at -1 C.

On the highways, DriveBC says watch for compact snow on Highway 19A between Catherwood Road (Saratoga Beach area) and Highway 28 and watch for slippery sections. Also slippery sections and winter driving conditions on Highway 19. Highway 28 has compact snow, so watch for slippery sections between Campbell River and Gold River.

On city streets, snow has accumulated on residential streets still. Major roads are clear of loose snow and have packed snow built up in patches with some bare tarmac showing through in places. Roads are slippery in places, particularly in intersections and corners. City snowplows and sand trucks were out at 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, take a look at road conditions as of 6 a.m. this morning as Mirror Editor Alistair Taylor makes his commute to work…

