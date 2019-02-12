Snowy conditions persist on city streets this morning like Dogwood Street shown here. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

VIDEO: Snowy early morning commute in Campbell River

More snow accumulated overnight making a cautious commute necessary

It is another day of dealing with snow in the Campbell River area.

SD72 Schools are closed today as are all campuses of North Island College. Meanwhile, in the weather, Environment Canada says periods of snow will end early this afternoon and the temperature will hold steady at -1 C.

On the highways, DriveBC says watch for compact snow on Highway 19A between Catherwood Road (Saratoga Beach area) and Highway 28 and watch for slippery sections. Also slippery sections and winter driving conditions on Highway 19. Highway 28 has compact snow, so watch for slippery sections between Campbell River and Gold River.

On city streets, snow has accumulated on residential streets still. Major roads are clear of loose snow and have packed snow built up in patches with some bare tarmac showing through in places. Roads are slippery in places, particularly in intersections and corners. City snowplows and sand trucks were out at 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, take a look at road conditions as of 6 a.m. this morning as Mirror Editor Alistair Taylor makes his commute to work…

RELATED: Vancouver Island schools and colleges closed Tuesday

RELATED: Campbell Riverites making the best of snow and frigid temperatures

Previous story
VIDEO: Dramatic dashcam video shows semi truck roll-over in Abbotsford
Next story
Police seek help locating pair known to be in Victoria in December

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Campbell River dancers amaze during two-night showcase

CR DanceXtreme Inc. performs at Tidemark Theatre ahead of competitions

Cowichan, Sooke, Nanaimo, Victoria, Saanich schools remain closed

Snowfall warning over, Comox, Campbell River, Alberni and Qualicum open

Campbell River gas station closed following report of ‘smoke in electrical room’

Fire department called as precautionary measure, says Husky Energy

Strathcona Regional District releases emergency system test results

More than 86 per cent of notifications were picked up or went to machine on Jan. 31

Awards doled out at Oyster River Fire’s annual banquet

Oyster River Fire Rescue held its 2018 Annual Awards Banquet on Jan.… Continue reading

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing Merritt man to return home

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Dog from Iran that had acid thrown in face has successful surgery in Vancouver

When Mugsy was 40 days old somebody threw acidic cleaner on her face outside at her home in Iran

Most Read