A protest against vaccine mandates for health care workers was held at Spirit Square in downtown Campbell River on Sept. 1. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
VIDEO: Protest against vaccine mandates for healthcare workers held in downtown Campbell River
Protesters, many with signs, gathered in Spirit Square on Sept. 1
A protest against vaccine mandates for health care workers was held at Spirit Square in downtown Campbell River on Sept. 1.
Around a couple hundred participants carried signs, as drivers of some passing vehicles honked in support.
Several participants declined to comment.
sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
COVID-19protest