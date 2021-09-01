VIDEO: Protest against vaccine mandates for healthcare workers held in downtown Campbell River

Protesters, many with signs, gathered in Spirit Square on Sept. 1

A protest against vaccine mandates for health care workers was held at Spirit Square in downtown Campbell River on Sept. 1. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

Around a couple hundred participants carried signs, as drivers of some passing vehicles honked in support.

Several participants declined to comment.

