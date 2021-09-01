A protest against vaccine mandates for health care workers was held at Spirit Square in downtown Campbell River on Sept. 1. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

A protest against vaccine mandates for health care workers was held at Spirit Square in downtown Campbell River on Sept. 1. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

VIDEO: Protest against vaccine mandates for healthcare workers held in downtown Campbell River

Protesters, many with signs, gathered in Spirit Square on Sept. 1

A protest against vaccine mandates for health care workers was held at Spirit Square in downtown Campbell River on Sept. 1.

Around a couple hundred participants carried signs, as drivers of some passing vehicles honked in support.

Several participants declined to comment.

RELATED: Rally against vaccine passports held in downtown Campbell River

Daily COVID-19 tests required for unvaccinated B.C. care home workers


sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

COVID-19protest

Previous story
BC Wildfire Service reports minimal or no growth at many ‘fires of note’

Just Posted

A protest against vaccine mandates for health care workers was held at Spirit Square in downtown Campbell River on Sept. 1. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
VIDEO: Protest against vaccine mandates for healthcare workers held in downtown Campbell River

Joe Oster (l-r), director, and Susan Johnson, club manager, of the Campbell River Curling Club, in front of the club’s building that is getting a new metal roof. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Curling Club upgrading facility ahead of relaunch

A man steals a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Campbell River on Aug. 27. RCMP Photo.
Campbell River RCMP warning of spike in catalytic converter thefts

Photo courtesy of Elections Canada
A different kind of campaign for North Island-Powell River candidates