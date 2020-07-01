The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in video posted on Wednesday, July 1. (Youtube photo)

VIDEO: Prince William and Kate chat with B.C. hospital staff about COVID-19

Seven-minute video posted to Youtube on Canada Day

Staff at Surrey Memorial Hospital had a royal chat with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A seven-minute video of the online conference was posted to The Royal Family’s Youtube account on Canada Day.

“The Duke and Duchess spoke of their appreciation and admiration for those working across the country for their efforts to protect and support patients, families, communities and each other,” says a news release from Fraser Health.

Dr. Gregory Haljan, head of the department of critical care at Surrey Memorial Hospital, participated in the call.

“Our conversation with The Duke and Duchess about our response to the COVID-19 pandemic was wonderful,” Haljan said.

“Their thoughtful questions about our experiences gave us a tremendous sense of pride in what our colleagues, patients and families have worked so hard to achieve under such pressure.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address
Next story
‘A little bit scary for everybody’: Air passengers wary as new rules take effect

Just Posted

Campbell River celebrates Canada Day virtually

Three-hour online video of community contributions available at noon Canada Day

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

How much do you know about our country?

Splash Park reopens just in time to beat the summer heat

The water park and other parks amenities, except outdoor pool, is now open

Stay Local, Buy Local, Eat Healthy – Farmers’ Market relocates to Cedar Street

The Pier Street Farmer’s Market is back with a new spacious location!… Continue reading

Local governments need a reason to prevent public access to meetings – Ministry

Strathcona Regional District to buy $157,000 tech system to help allow public attendance

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

‘A little bit scary for everybody’: Air passengers wary as new rules take effect

Masks or face coverings have been mandatory on flights since April 20

VIDEO: Prince William and Kate chat with B.C. hospital staff about COVID-19

Seven-minute video posted to Youtube on Canada Day

River centre says heavy rains could bring flooding to central, northeastern B.C.

Water levels are already unusually high and river banks can be extremely unstable

Controversy over MLAs buying ads in B.C. magazine that opposes trans rights

Reaction was quick, and negative

B.C. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases as officials urge caution for Canada Day

There are 18 patients is hospital and four are in ICU

Vancouver Island homeowner douses blaze with garden hose

Fire officials say man’s quick actions resulted in relatively minor damage

Most Read