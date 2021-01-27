(Jason Christopher/Facebook)

VIDEO: Prince George RCMP looking for driver after ‘dangerous’ stunt at high school

Viral video has been viewed more than 130,000 times

Mounties in Prince George are looking for information after a video of a driver doing a stunt in a school field went viral over the weekend.

In a Tuesday (Jan. 26) news release, Prince George RCMP said the car shows a dark coloured, 4-door sedan driving through the strip mall at 6977 Gladstone Place. The car is driving quickly and appears to use the elevated surface of the strip mall to jump the fence and land in the field at College Heights Secondary School. The video, which has been viewed more than 130,000, is set over the Dukes of Hazard soundtrack.

“This was a dangerous stunt that put the lives of those in the area at risk. It occurred during the day at what appears to be peak shopping hours for the strip mall. Additionally, children frequently use that hill for sledding,” said Const. Jennifer Cooper.

“We are making a plea to the public, and particularly the driver of the vehicle, to come forward with what they know.”

Anyone who saw the incident, knows the people involved, has dash cam footage or any information is asked to call police at 250-561-3300.

