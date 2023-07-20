VIDEO: Playful black bear beats down B.C. critter cam

A bear was declared the winner in the latest battle between wildlife and a critter cam in the woods on MALEXEL (Malahat) First Nation territory.
The video posted on Field Naturalists of Vancouver Island Facebook page shows a black bear intrigued by a camera affixed to a tree.
The animal’s intrigue gives viewers an up-close-and-personal look as it first manages to wrangle the camera free from its locked case specifically designed for a game camera. Once it tumbles to the ground, the lens luckily faces the tree as the bear continues rummage the now-open case.
Poster Rick West, who shared the video dated June 17, said the camera escaped with just a few scratches and needing a new lens.
Field Naturalists of Vancouver Island is a public page that targets outdoor enthusiasts looking to share, learn and teach – raising awareness of outdoors on the Island.