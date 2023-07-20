A camera captured the moment a black bear defeats the container securing it to a tree in the woods on southern Vancouver Island. (Rick West/Facebook)

VIDEO: Playful black bear beats down B.C. critter cam

Camera captures bear rummaging critter cam box in the woods on MÁLEXEȽ (Malahat) First Nation

A bear was declared the winner in the latest battle between wildlife and a critter cam in the woods on MALEXEL (Malahat) First Nation territory.

The video posted on Field Naturalists of Vancouver Island Facebook page shows a black bear intrigued by a camera affixed to a tree.

The animal’s intrigue gives viewers an up-close-and-personal look as it first manages to wrangle the camera free from its locked case specifically designed for a game camera. Once it tumbles to the ground, the lens luckily faces the tree as the bear continues rummage the now-open case.

Poster Rick West, who shared the video dated June 17, said the camera escaped with just a few scratches and needing a new lens.

Field Naturalists of Vancouver Island is a public page that targets outdoor enthusiasts looking to share, learn and teach – raising awareness of outdoors on the Island.

