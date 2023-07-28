VIDEO: Passerby chases off bear after Vancouver Island sheep herd attacked

Screenshot from a video of a passerby scaring away a black bear that attacked a herd of sheep. (Courtesy of Markus Anastasiades)

A black bear attacked a small herd of sheep on Wednesday (July 26), but some were saved by someone yelling at the bear to leave the scene.

At approximately 1 p.m., a passerby witnessed the herd fall victim to the attack in the 4000 block of Prospect Lake Rd. in Saanich.

Thankfully for the sheep herd, the passerby was able to scare the bear away into the nearby forested area. After the attack, the passerby contacted the owner of the farm and was informed that one of the sheep had been injured.

Saanich police are reminding those who have livestock in the surrounding area to be mindful of bears. In this area, this was the first reported bear sighting this month, said police in a statement, and B.C. Conservation Officer Service members have since been notified of the incident.

