Screenshot from a video of a passerby scaring away a black bear that attacked a herd of sheep. (Courtesy of Markus Anastasiades)

VIDEO: Passerby chases off bear after Vancouver Island sheep herd attacked

First bear sighting reported in this Saanich area this month

A black bear attacked a small herd of sheep on Wednesday (July 26), but some were saved by someone yelling at the bear to leave the scene.

At approximately 1 p.m., a passerby witnessed the herd fall victim to the attack in the 4000 block of Prospect Lake Rd. in Saanich.

Thankfully for the sheep herd, the passerby was able to scare the bear away into the nearby forested area. After the attack, the passerby contacted the owner of the farm and was informed that one of the sheep had been injured.

Saanich police are reminding those who have livestock in the surrounding area to be mindful of bears. In this area, this was the first reported bear sighting this month, said police in a statement, and B.C. Conservation Officer Service members have since been notified of the incident.

ALSO READ: Shoe with human remains found on Victoria beach

Animalsbears

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Attack on boy sparks ire in Campbell River; police urge against vigilantism
Next story
Grass fire confrontation leaves woman with potentially life-altering injuries

Just Posted

Still image capture from a video on social media showing the beating of a youth in Campbell River by at least three other youths. Facebook
Attack on boy sparks ire in Campbell River; police urge against vigilantism

Racers swerve on the Saratoga Speedway in 2022. A years-long process to rezone the property is now moving to a vote between the three Electoral Directors of Comox Valley. (File Photo)
Saratoga Speedway now in the hands of Electoral Directors

Campbell River, B.C., Courthouse. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
18 months probation for coughing on frontline worker; COVID-19 tirade

Campbell RIver chapter of service group Altrusa International has given a $3000 donation toward the city’s summer camp programs. Pictured (from right to left) are: Debbie McCullough, chapter president Britt Glass, Lynn Norton, Shelly Holmes, Shelly Bollefer, and Pat Tomlinson. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Altrusa International donates $3,000 to Campbell River Rec and Read program