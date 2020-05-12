A pod of orcas put on a show for the Touhey family Friday, May 8. (screengrab)

VIDEO: Orcas feeding, splashing and breaching off Hornby Island

Family outing included a special experience

With business on hold for the foreseeable future, Two Eagles Lodge co-owner Carolyn Touhey has been home-schooling her two grandsons.

On Friday (May 8) they took a field trip on the family boat, touring Hornby Island.

The trip home gave Rylann (6) and Robbie (8) plenty of fodder for a follow-up writing assignment.

A pod of five whales put on a show for well over an hour; surfacing, splashing, and breaching.

“It was amazing,” said Carolyn. “I haven’t even gone through all the videos I shot,” she said, adding that while it looks like they were close, she was shooting with a 60x zoom lens.

“We were parked, having dinner on our way back from Hornby, and Steve (Carolyn’s husband) was on the back deck doing something, and he said ‘I just saw a whale, and it was really close!’ So with that we put down our dinner and I grabbed the camera.”

There was an abundance of orca activity throughout the area all weekend, with reports of as many as 25 being spotted.

Carolyn said there were five in the pod her family spotted.

“The one was so tiny – it had to be a baby,” she said. “They were surfacing quite frequently. I don’t know if they were on a feeding frenzy, or just playing, or what – I don’t know whale behaviour. But it was just great. We’ve been lucky on our boat before, seeing humpbacks, seeing orcas, but usually with the orcas they just pass by – they are not usually as entertaining as humpbacks. But these were amazing.”

ALSO: More protection for southern resident orcas


terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Orca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Island Health resumes elective surgeries
Next story
Work to take place next week in Quathiaski Cove

Just Posted

Victoria man goes out for milk, buys winning lotto ticket

Joseph Brennan won more than $93,000 in the Lotto Max Extra on March 13

City councillors make like their favourite lumberjack to deliver “Stay Strong” message

“Be Like Logger Mike – Stay Strong, Campbell River”

Campbell River RCMP offer 7 tips to avoid being pulled over this summer

Tips aren’t as common sense as one would think – RCMP

Island Health resumes elective surgeries

About 4,000 surgeries were postponed across the Island

Work to take place next week in Quathiaski Cove

Crews will drive test pilings at new ferry berth site

COVID-19: Forget big weddings this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

Too soon to draw link between child illness and coronavirus

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

COVID-19: Is B.C. reopening too soon? Lessons from Germany, Korea

B.C. restart includes park day use, pubs and restaurants

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call on Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister to resign

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and elected band councils.

Canada must watch for uptick in COVID-19 cases ‘really carefully’ if U.S border opens: feds

The U.S. has more than 1.3 million cases and 81,000 deaths

No fair for 2020, but PNE Prize Home to be raffled and brought to Pemberton lot

Top prize is a ‘a gorgeous 3,188-square-foot modern masterpiece’

Many B.C. post-secondary institutions say fall classes will be offered mostly online

Most campuses closed in March due to COVID-19

Funeral homes face PPE shortage as COVID crisis continues

From Langley across the country, funeral professionals need PPE to stay safe

Most Read