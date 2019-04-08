VIDEO: Mount Washington’s winter season wraps up with the Slush Cup

Mount Washington Alpine Resort ended their season with a splash on Sunday with the 2019 Slush Cup.

Forty participants, dressed in costumes, tried to skim across the slush pit to reach the end, or went off the jump into the water. Though nobody made it all the way across, a couple skiers came close.

Volunteers from the Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue were on hand to help soggy skiers and snowboarders out of the water.

Sunday morning, Mount Washington also hosted the Dummy Downhill, with teams building dummies, putting them on skis and sending them down a steep run and over a jump.