VIDEO: Iranian-Canadians celebrate death of top general in Iran

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani

Several dozen Iranian-Canadians danced, cheered and celebrated in Toronto on Friday in wake of the death of a top general in Iran.

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, Thursday in Baghdad, Iraq.

Iran’s supreme leader vowed a “harsh retaliation.” But for those who showed up to dance in a square in north Toronto Friday afternoon, they hoped for a re-birth of their home country.

They chanted “regime change in Iran by the people of Iran” and “we support uprising in Iran.”

READ MORE: Iranians mourn military general as region braces for revenge

READ MORE: Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq suspended amid security concerns

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq suspended amid security concerns
Next story
One person dead after avalanche in backcountry near Merritt: RCMP

Just Posted

BC Hydro urges anglers to be cautious around the Campbell River until Feb. 15

Flows from the John Hart facility can be adjusted to respond to electricity demands, planned outages

Campbell River RCMP call volume increased by 11 per cent in 2019

Members involved in numerous investigations

Wind warning in effect for Campbell River

Winds expected to peak at 70km/h: Environment Canada

Campbell River Knights of Columbus distributes 1,154 hampers

‘Thank You, Campbell River, for your community spirit and compassion for others’

Happiness, heartbreak, a TV star and a monkey?

It was a year of ups and downs for the community in 2019. Here’s a look at some of what happened

VIDEO: Iranian-Canadians celebrate death of top general in Iran

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani

New cannabis products may not eat into black market, experts say

Experts say the legal products will have to differentiate themselves somehow

Iran to no longer abide by nuclear deal limits following killing of top general

Move comes after U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday in Baghdad

Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq suspended amid security concerns

Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed along with other militants in a Friday airstrike ordered by President Trump

China-Canada relations hang in the balance as Meng extradition case to heat up

The RCMP arrested Meng at Vancouver’s airport on Dec. 1, 2018, at the request of the United States

Vancouver Island’s Paul Nicklen given Order of Canada, inducted into International Photography Hall of Fame

Nanoose Bay resident says ‘it was all very humbling’

Northern B.C. First Nation evicts pipeline company from work site near Houston

Wet’suwet’en chief says they are willing to take pipeline dispute all the way to Supreme Court

Lucky 7: Red-hot Canucks extend win streak with 2-1 triumph over Rangers

Myers scores late winner for Vancouver

Fundraiser set up to help Nanaimo man who spent ‘life savings’ to prove his dog isn’t dangerous

Online fundraiser has goal of $5,000 for dog’s owner

Most Read