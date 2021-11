Crowd gathered at Spirit Square to honour veterans despite shorter ceremony and gloomy weather

Hundreds of Campbell River residents gathered at Spirit Square today to honour veterans and service members for Remembrance Day.

This year’s ceremony, just like last year’s, was shorter than usual and lacked marching, because of the pandemic. But that did not stop a crowd from gathering to pay respects.



sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com

Campbell RiverRemembrance Day