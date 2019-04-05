The first annual Green Shirt Day is April 7, 2019 to increase awareness about organ donation. (Green Shirt Day Facebook)

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

This weekend marks the first anniversary of the horrific Humboldt Broncos bus crash, as well as a new, country-wide effort to increase awareness about organ donation.

On Saturday, it will have been one year since 16 people were killed in the crash in rural Saskatchewan, including Broncos defenceman Logan Boulet.

READ MORE: ‘I want to remember:’ Survivors, families mark Broncos tragedy forever with ink

Weeks before the tragedy, the 21-year-old Boulet had registered to become an organ donor. His donation saved the lives of six people and triggered the “Logan Boulet Effect,” the movement of more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors.

“To date, this is the largest number of Canadians registering as organ donors due to one event or person,” according to the BC Transplant website.

Boulet’s family is spearheading the first National Green Shirt Day on Sunday, April 7.

“Green Shirt Day hopes to honour, remember, and recognize all the victims and families of that fatal crash, and to continue Logan’s legacy, by inspiring Canadians to talk to their families and register as organ donors,” according to the project’s website.

His parents say he was inspired by his coach and mentor Ric Suggitt, who was also donor and, when he died in 2017, saved six lives as well.

In 2016, more than 4,500 people in Canada were waiting for organs. About 2,800 organs were transplanted, while 260 people died waiting.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Two dead after salmonella outbreak at personal care home in Winnipeg
Next story
Campbell River Search and Rescue happy to see new provincial funding

Just Posted

Campbell River Search and Rescue happy to see new provincial funding

‘It allows us to concentrate on what we are here to do: skillfully respond to the needs of others’

Images released by Campbell River Crime Stoppers following alleged theft at liquor store

RCMP seeking public’s help in identifying man following shoplifting incident

‘Important’ historical film comes to Tidemark Theatre

In the Land of the Headhunters, the oldest surviving film made in Canada, screens April 12

Hospital funding system called into question at North Island forum

Changes could increase volume of patients treated, says UBC prof

‘It breaks our hearts and spirits’: North Island health care advocates decry overcrowded hospitals

Capacity increased to 105 beds at Campbell River hospital; Island Health says more efforts underway

VIDEO: Local man rescues dog from cougars near Campbell River

Mike Germunstad grabbed dog by ‘the scruff of the neck’ as cougar approached

B.C. epilepsy patient refuses to leave Vancouver hospital until needs are met

Tavia Marlatt is scheduled to meet with Langley Memorial Hospital officials on Friday, April 5.

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Large grey whale found dead off the coast of Vancouver Island April 4

MLA calls for regional plan, amid third report of homeless patient taxied to Fraser Valley

Regional plan could also help prevent one community from becoming a ‘hub’ of homelessness MLA says ‘regional plan’ including wrap-around services will help end hospitals’ shuffling of homeless

Port Alice mail bomb case closed says Yukon RCMP

RCMP rules Leon Nepper was the only person involved in the mailing of a bomb to his brother.

Slaying dragons: getting inside the minds of climate change skeptics

Environmental psychologist explains Dragons of Inaction

B.C. schools must provide free tampons, pads to students by end of year

The province issued a ministerial order, along with $300,000 in funding

The 13 survivors: Healing slow to come for some after Humboldt crash

Ahead of April 6, the one-year anniversary since the tragic Humboldt bus crash, we look at those who survived

Most Read