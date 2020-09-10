VIDEO: Drug houses are a plague on the community – RCMP

Media relations officer posts video calling for public help with “Crack Shacks”

Crack houses are a plague in our community, says RCMP Const. Maury Tyre, and to fight them, the police are calling on residents to phone in any suspicious activity they see.

“We need people willing to be witnesses,” Const. Tyre said in a video post about crack houses on the Campbell River RCMP’s Facebook page and Twitter account. “That’s the system that, really, we’re in. Witnesses are the thing that give the police and give the government the ability to deal with people who are doing the negative things in the community.”

Tyre’s Facebook post:

As long as there are going to be addicts, there are going to be willing to sell to them, Tyre said. Drug houses and flophouses create all kinds of havoc in neighbourhoods. You’ll notice traffic in and out at all hours and people bringing in stolen goods.

The RCMP are watching these houses but at the same time, they need help from the community to call in these activities when they happen.

Tyre also called on landlords to be careful to whom they rent their properties and to keep an eye on them, particularly if you are an absentee landlord.

RELATED: Campbell River RCMP outline the complaints process

RELATED: Suspect at large after man attacked with hammer in Campbell River

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell Riverdrug housesRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
International Peace Arch Association lobbies for 100th anniversary stamp
Next story
Former finance minister Bill Morneau broke election law in 2019: commissioner

Just Posted

VIDEO: Drug houses are a plague on the community – RCMP

Media relations officer posts video calling for public help with “Crack Shacks”

Museum at Campbell River adapting to its new COVID reality

‘The museum will always be here, however the community needs us.’

Campbell River housing project in former restaurant nears completion

80 applications filed for tenancy at facility

‘Watch your speeds’ on highways says Campbell River fire chief

Department sees 43 per cent increase in incidents on Highways 28 and 19

Campbell River School District to explore more outdoor learning opportunities

Trustees interest in investing funds for outdoor classrooms and programs

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

B.C. Supreme Court rules against private healthcare centre, sides with province

Case was between Cambie Surgery Centre and the province

Former finance minister Bill Morneau broke election law in 2019: commissioner

The commissioner of Canada elections says before the 2019 federal election, Morneau pumped up two prospective Liberal candidates

Fire crews on scene at scrapyard near mid-Vancouver Island airport

Fire at Schnitzer Steel facility off Trans-Canada Highway near Nanaimo and Ladysmith

International Peace Arch Association lobbies for 100th anniversary stamp

Canada Post considering commemorating centennial of border icon

B.C. deficit forecast $12.8 billion after first three months of COVID-19

Taxes, resource revenues fell less than expected in pandemic

RCMP issue warrant for son of former B.C. MLA wanted on sexual charges

Kasimir Tora Tyabji-Sandana, 32, is wanted on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching

Boeing 737 MAX test flights begin in Vancouver to determine if planes are safe to fly

Canada will take part in a joint global approval process in London starting Sept. 14

Most Read