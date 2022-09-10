An overturned semi had traffic backed up on Highway 19 southbound, between Piercy Road and the Cumberland/Courtenay turnoff Saturday morning, Sept. 10. Photo by Terry Farrell

An overturned semi had traffic backed up on Highway 19 southbound, between Piercy Road and the Cumberland/Courtenay turnoff Saturday morning, Sept. 10. Photo by Terry Farrell

VIDEO: Driver airlifted to hospital after semi overturns on Highway 19 South, near Courtenay

An overturned semi had traffic backed up on Highway 19 in both directions between the Cumberland turnoff and Piercy Road Saturday morning (Sept. 10).

Tread marks suggest the driver of the semi veered off the right-hand side of the highway, travelling south, then over-corrected, slamming into the cement barricades separating the northbound and southbound lanes, before overturning.

“We got the call at 7:33 a.m.,” said Cumberland Deputy Fire Chief Stefane Dionne. “Single vehicle accident, flipped onto its side blocking part of the highway, with fuel coming out of the vehicle.

“He hit the Jersey barrier and flipped onto his side, puncturing his fuel tank. We had to do extrication to get the patient out of the vehicle. He was conscious and talking.”

BC Air Ambulance airlifted the patient to Victoria.

Traffic in both directions was down to single lane alternating, as southbound vehicles were being turned around.

Dionne expected traffic to be affected all morning Saturday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

ALSO… VIDEO: Fire causes extensive damage to abandoned Cumberland homestead

AccidentsComox Valley

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Five candidates vie for Campbell River mayoralty, 14 for councillor
Next story
Pierre Poilievre chosen as new Conservative Party of Canada leader on 1st ballot

Just Posted

An overturned semi had traffic backed up on Highway 19 southbound, between Piercy Road and the Cumberland/Courtenay turnoff Saturday morning, Sept. 10. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: Driver airlifted to hospital after semi overturns on Highway 19 South, near Courtenay

Campbell River City Hall. Campbell River Mirror photo
Five candidates vie for Campbell River mayoralty, 14 for councillor

Jody Wilson-Raybould has been named the 2022 recipient to the Comox Valley Walk of Achievement. Photo supplied
Jody Wilson-Raybould the latest inductee to the Comox Valley Walk of Achievement

The owner of Campbell River’s Comfort Inn and manger of its neighbour, the Berwick seniors complex, say unruly behaviour downtown is having significant impact ontheir businesses. Photo contributed
Unruly behaviour in downtown Campbell River has escalated to a different level: Mayor Andy Adams