The tree fell onto hydro lines, sparking and smoking as it strained the wires. (Twitter @JVicPro)

VIDEO: Dramatic footage of B.C. tree on hydro lines, sparking and smoking

Black Press Media reader captures moment tree falls on hydro lines

A dramatic video showing the moment a B.C. tree fell onto hydro lines, sparking and smoking as it strained the wires, was shared by a Black Press Media reader Saturday morning.

The tree, captured by @JVicPro at the corner of Treanor Avenue and Kyle Place in Victoria, shut down traffic in the area, waiting for BC Hydro crews to arrive.

BC Hydro reported at noon that there were about 63,000 customers without power in the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, Sunshine Coast and on Vancouver Island. The hardest hit areas at the time included Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Maple Ridge, Langley Surrey, Victoria, Duncan and the Southern Gulf Islands.

BC Hydro crews will continue to work throughout the day to restore power.

The public should assume a downed line is live and stay back at least 10 metres, and call 911 immediately.

