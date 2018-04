A 2018 CF-18 Demo Jet gets its 60th Anniversary of NORAD paint job. The F-18 is set to arrive in the Comox Valley this week for two weeks of practice. (Courtesy Royal Canadian Air Force/4 Wing Imaging)

Watch this amazing time-lapse video of a 2018 CF-18 Demo Jet getting its 60th Anniversary of NORAD paint job. The F-18 is set to arrive in the Comox Valley this week for two weeks of practice and be piloted by former Comox Valley Record carrier Stefan Porteous.

