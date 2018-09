About 1,250 people expected at sold-out tour on Sunday

BC Hydro spokesperson Stephen Watson speaking to visitors inside the underground facilities of the John Hart generating station. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

A sold-out tour of the John Hart generating station’s underground facilities wowed residents of Campbell River on Sunday.

About 1,250 visitors were expected for the one-day event, which quickly sold out when tickets went on sale this summer.

The Mirror was there to check it out.

