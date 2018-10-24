Protestors assembled at the offices of MP Rachel Blaney and MLA Claire Trevena on Wednesday to demand urgent action on climate change. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

VIDEO: Campbell River protesters call for urgent action on climate change

Canada-wide demonstrations follow UN report warning of climate catastrophe

Activists rallied in Campbell River and across the country on Wednesday at the offices of MPs to demand urgent action on climate change.

They were delivering copies of a report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warning that drastic reductions in CO2 emissions are needed before 2030 to avoid catastrophe, including droughts, threats to food security and more extreme weather events.

READ MORE: UN report on global warming carries life-or-death warning

“Some people say that report is quite conservative,” said Susan Westren, a member of the Council of Canadians, which organized the rallies with 350.org. “If we don’t start acting now, our climate – our planet is going to be in chaos.”

Across the country, upwards of 1,000 activists from the two social action organizations delivered copies of the IPCC’s report to the offices of more than 250 MPs, according to a campaign website.

Staff for MP Rachel Blaney and MLA Claire Trevena – who share an office in downtown Campbell River – accepted the report from protesters.

READ MORE: Carbon tax breakdown: Understanding issues around the policy tool

Lucas Schuller, Blaney’s constituency assistant, said the federal NDP wants faster climate action from the Liberal government.

“[Blaney] will continue to push for that in Ottawa and raise these issues in the house, and it’s important that Canadians raise them in front of offices across the country as well,” said Schuller.

Protesters called on governments to invest in green energy and scrap fossil fuel projects like the Coastal GasLink pipeline, which is slated to transport natural gas from northeastern B.C. to a planned facility in Kitimat.

READ MORE: LNG Canada export facility in northern B.C. gets green light

Trevena – minister of transportation and infrastructure for NDP Premier John Horgan, whose government has supported the LNG pipeline – wasn’t immediately available for comment on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, protester like Riki Vogt said that governments are sleeping while climate scientists sound the alarm.

Her message to politicians: “Don’t hit the snooze button anymore.”

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Transport Canada to investigate B.C. plane stunt death
Next story
‘Naturally occurring’ anthrax kills 13 bison in northeastern B.C.

Just Posted

Faulty coupling cited as cause of fatal 2017 logging train derailment in Woss

Safety device also failed to divert runaway rail cars that killed three crew members, injuring two

Campbell River assault suspect flees on ATV, later apprehended

A series of violent incidents culminated in the arrest of a Campbell… Continue reading

RCMP bust results in seizure of cash, drugs and vehicle

24-year-old Campbell River man could be up on trafficking charges

Duncan man’s disappearance galvanized Vancouver Island

A look back at the search that tore at the fabric of a young family and close-knit friends

UPDATED: Family confirms Ben Kilmer found dead

Authorities say his remains were found by a hiker, and foul play has been ruled out

VIDEO: Campbell River protesters call for urgent action on climate change

Canada-wide demonstrations follow UN report warning of climate catastrophe

GoFundMe for children of Ben Kilmer steadily rising

Cobble Hill man misisng since May found last week in remote area outside of Duncan

B.C. premier identifies labour shortage on Vancouver Island

John Horgan spoke today at the Vancouver Island Economic Summit in Nanaimo

Missing Shuswap woman’s ID found in northern BC

Ashley Simpson’s identification found in tank of a sewage vacuum truck in Pink Mountain

Trudeau says Canadians expect ‘consequences’ for Khashoggi murder

Prime Minister seemed reluctant to cancel arms deal with Saudi Arabia

Transport Canada to investigate B.C. plane stunt death

Canadian hip-hop artist killed allegedly filming video on wing of plane when things went wrong

BC Cannabis Store sees 20,000 transactions in first week of legalization

The government-run store in Kamloopsis the only legal brick-and-mortar retail outlet in B.C.

‘Naturally occurring’ anthrax kills 13 bison in northeastern B.C.

Health officials say there is no risk to the public

The latest: Crude pipe bombs sent to Obama, Clintons, CNN; no injuries

The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing “possible explosive devices” addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Most Read