Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx over the weekend of Feb. 20-22, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx over the weekend of Feb. 20-22, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)

VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

A Burns Lake man is turning heads after taking a lynx by the scruff after it broke in and attacked his chicken coop.

In a video Chris Paulson sent to Lakes District News, he can be seen holding up the lynx, which is making low-sounding growl.

“Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,” Paulson said, before turning the camera to dead chickens lying at the entrance to the coop.

Paulson was just returning home after a cross-country ski on Sunday (Feb. 21) and was headed up the hill to feed his horses when he heard a ruckus coming from his chicken coop. As he went closer, he saw the lynx inside.

According to Paulson, the lynx wasn’t very big and he could see how focused it was on the chickens. A couple of chickens were already killed by the time he got to the coop, and the wild cat seemed intent on killing them all.

That’s when Paulson entered and grabbed the lynx by the back of his neck.

“I could’ve probably gotten really scratched but he was facing away from me and if he had really started to struggle, I would have just thrown him out the door but he didn’t struggle at all; he just went really passive, just like his mum picking him up,” he said.

For Paulson, who has grown up in the area with wildlife, this was a non-event but it was definitely exciting according to him.

Lynx, with thick fur and conspicuously large, well-furred paws, are common in northern B.C. The reclusive animal, which normally avoids humans and populated areas, weighs roughly seven to 15 kilograms.

If you come across a lynx, officials say that to face the animal and talk firmly while slowly backing away. Do not run as a cat’s instinct is to chase and never offer it food.

“I don’t suggest anyone to do what I did. Avoidance is the thing to do but I assessed the situation and I didn’t feel threatened at all,” said Paulson, who is used to such encounters in the bush.

To top it, the lynx had a mouthful of feathers and chicken parts which he didn’t want to give up and that made him an even lesser threat to Paulson, he said.

Earlier this year, conservation officers trapped a lynx in Kamloops after multiple residential sightings. The wild cat was taken to the local BC Wildlife Park for assessment.

Paulson put the lynx in a large empty dog kennel he had and the animal just settled in there peacefully, he said.

The animal was released back into the wild later in the day.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prince George woman who threatened to ‘open fire’ on day care gets 2 years probation
Next story
Search and Rescue helicopter plucks missing Hope man off of mountain top in Manning Park

Just Posted

A new sign about the Whale Trail B.C. has been installed at the Campbell River ferry terminal. Photo supplied by BC Ferries
Campbell River part of Whale Trail B.C. network

BC Ferries add Campbell River and Texada Island to network

No injuries were reported in the fire on Sat. Feb. 20, 2021. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Fire responds to small fire on Saturday afternoon

No injuries reported in fire

COVID-19 virus (file photo).
COVID-19 positive test at second Campbell River high school

Timberline is second school this week to have positive test

BCCOS officer Steve Petrovcic, BC Parks Ranger Jamie Godfrey and RCMP Cpl. Dan Jinda near Mt. Washington on Jan. 24. Photo supplied by BCCOS.
Conservation officers hold snowmobile compliance check at Mt. Washington

One in twelve riders fully compliant at January check

Dr. Jennifer Kash, coordinator Leanne McIntee and nurse Amy Palumbo welcome people to the MOUHSS at Nunns Creek Park on July 10, 2020. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
MOUHSS provides link to mental health services, or just a place to chat

Pandemic has had mental health effect on everyone in community

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Mayor Lorraine Michetti refusing to step down amid calls for her resignation. (Submitted)
Rural B.C. mayor urged to resign, apologize after ‘racist’ post

The mayor is refusing to quit, saying the post was taken out of context

Screenshot from a video showing police removing protestors from the BMO building in Vancouver. (Instagram)
Arrests at anti-pipeline protest call Vancouver police actions into question

‘Violent’ arrests of Indigenous youth protesting TMX caught on film

Chemainus Festival of Murals Society president Tom Andrews displays the Chemainus Dollars $10 bill with the same scene on it as The Native Heritage mural. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Chemainus Dollars revert to being strictly souvenirs on April 5

Unique currency spendable in Chemainus becoming a collectible only

It took a helicopter to find missing Hope man in Manning Park. File photo
Search and Rescue helicopter plucks missing Hope man off of mountain top in Manning Park

RCMP Sergeant urges all backcountry users to carry satellite communication devices

A female bald eagle suffering from lead poisoning found at Shelter Point Distillery is currently receiving treatment at the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS). Screenshot/Shelter Point TikTok
With video: Eagle rescued at Shelter Point Distillery suffering from lead poisoning

The eagle’s recovery is currently “touch and go”

Chilliwack School District school bus outside Sardis elementary on June 11, 2014. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Burnaby teacher disciplined for giving Grade 6 student a requested buzz cut

The student requested the buzz cut, but parents should have been asked, Commissioner said

Meteor spotted over Edmonton, Alta., on Feb. 22, 2021 by several, who took to social media to share their surveillance camera captures. (@KixxAxe/Twitter)
VIDEO: Fireball meteor streaks across sky, spotted by early-morning risers in Alberta, B.C.

Videos of the quick streak of light flashing across the sky before 6:30 a.m. MST

Most Read