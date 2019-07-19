VIDEO: Break-in third this year at Indigenous art stores in Campbell River

Awatin Aboriginal Arts robbed for second time in 2019; Wei Wai Kum House of Treasures robbed in June

Screengrab from surveillance footage at Awatin Aboriginal Art, early on Friday, July 19, 2019.

A police officer dusted for prints on Friday morning following the latest break-in at an Indigenous arts store in downtown Campbell River.

Someone smashed the front door of Awatin Aboriginal Arts and entered the store at 2:28 a.m. early Friday morning, according to surveillance footage. The video shows someone wearing a hooded sweater trying to break into a cabinet.

“He broke in here with a brick and then came in the store, and he was trying to kick that cabinet to break into it,” said Ernie Smith, co-owner of the store.

The suspect, who appears to be wearing a mask, placed jewelry into a garbage bag and fled about one minute after entering the store.