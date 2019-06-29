Temple priest Karaj Singh and temple executive member Balhar Dosanjh said they are saddened and fearful after racist graffiti was written near the temple on Pine Street. Angie Mindus photo

VIDEO: B.C. Sikh man offers unknown culprit behind racist graffiti ‘a cup of tea’

Longtime Williams Lake resident Balhar Dosanjh is a peaceful man

Members of Williams Lake’s Sikh community are inviting the person responsible for writing racist graffiti on temple property to “come in for a cup of tea” and get to know them.

“We are peaceful people. We follow a peaceful religion,” said Balhar Dosanjh, standing in the pouring rain Friday morning outside the Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha Temple located at 3015 Pine Street in Williams Lake.

Dosanjh has lived in Williams Lake since 1976 and considers Williams Lake his home. He is on the Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha executive and visits the temple to pray once, sometimes twice, per day.

READ MORE: Festival of Lights brightens up the lives of women

The graffiti, written hastily in black marker or paint on a retaining wall, says “Welcome 9-11 contributors” and is visible on the driveway into the temple.

Dosanjh said he felt fearful immediately when he first saw it.

“I can’t explain it (the feeling),” he said. “It made me feel sick.”

WATCH: Flag raised for Vaisakhi in Williams Lake

Video footage obtained through temple security system shows a suspect dressed in dark clothing the morning of Tuesday, June 25 starting to write the graffiti, stop and then come back and finish it.

Dosanjh offered an invitation to that person responsible to come to the temple and “have a cup of tea, get to know us.”

He does not want to see this continue, as the Sikh community is still reeling from a 2006 arson at the temple which caused more than $1 million damage.

“We are peaceful people. If somebody want to come in and know who we are, what we do and how we preach, they can come in or phone us and have a cup of tea with us. If they spend time with us they will learn … that is my message to everybody. Come in, phone us, we will sit together.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Almost supernatural:’ orcas active around Nanaimo
Next story
Campbell River residents want more diverse housing options

Just Posted

Campbell River residents want more diverse housing options

Strathcona Regional Health Network and Coalition to End Homelessness releases study results

Campbell River Art Gallery exhibit allows you to ponder the mysteries of the cosmos

Marking the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing

Driver transported by ambulance from scene of crash in Campbell River

Traffic on Dogwood Street near 2nd Avenue reduced to two lanes

Safe needle disposal boxes placed around Campbell River

Improperly discarded needles have are a concern in many communities across Vancouver Island

AIDS Vancouver Island warns about deadly substances as fatal overdoses mount on North Island

North Island has second-highest rate of fatal illicit drug overdoses in B.C.

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

VIDEO: B.C. Sikh man offers unknown culprit behind racist graffiti ‘a cup of tea’

Longtime Williams Lake resident Balhar Dosanjh is a peaceful man

‘Museum of Broken Relationships’ exhibit comes to Canada

The showcase of artifacts that are left behind when love ends is coming to Toronto

Duncan woman found safe and sound on Heather Mountain after two-day ordeal

Alone, lost on the mountain with a chilly wet night setting in, the lost hiker did everything right

‘Almost supernatural:’ orcas active around Nanaimo

Though still a threatened eco-type, transient killer whales appear to be ‘growing at a healthy rate’

Major rock slide in B.C. river raises concerns about salmon spawning

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada is looking at several options to address the problem

Bail set at $275,000 for woman accused in death of B.C. teen

Inderdeep Kaur Deo one of five people charged in connection with 2017 killing of Bhavkiran Dhesi

Sat-on-cat on the mend after surgery in Kamloops

Charlie had hip surgery after someone sat on him

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue issues warning after new hazard develops in the Puntledge River

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue (CVGSAR) has launched a “public safety… Continue reading

Most Read