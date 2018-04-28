VIDEO: B.C. Interior battles flooding as washouts close highways

Merritt, Cache Creek put on flood watch as hot temperatures melt mid-level snow packs

All hands are on deck in Cache Creek as flooding pours onto the town’s streets.

Visuals of the flooding show high water levels in nearby rivers and streams, and inches of water flowing onto downtown streets.

Village of Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta has declared a state of local emergency.

A flood watch warning was issued Friday for Cache Creek and Merritt by the B.C. River Forecast Centre, due to a high pressure weather pattern causing seasonally hot temperatures and rapid melting of the snow packs.

As of Friday evening water in Cache Creek had breached culverts at Quartz Road and on Highway 97, causing flooding of several properties, along with sections of Highways 1 and 97.

Emergency Management BC and Environment Canada have warned of water levels in the Bonaparte River rising to one in 90 year levels before the water peaks, which is expected on May 1 or May 2.

Potential relief is near, the river centre said in it’s latest update, as temperatures ease to cooler, more seasonally typical temperatures Saturday and Sunday.

In the meantime, a sandbagging event is happening at the Cache Creek Coverall throughout the day.

Washouts impact interior highways

A number of highway closures are causing delays for commuters across the B.C. Interior.

Highway 1 is closed west of Savona, according to DriveBC.

A washout at Cache creek has closed Highway 97 northbound at the junction with Highway 1, and Highway 1 in both direction at Spences Bridge.

Highway 8 is closed to traffic in both directions due to a washout about 24 kilometres west of Merritt.

