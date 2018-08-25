Jason and Jubilee Brown have grown a tall sunflower, estimated to be approximately 15-feet in height. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

VIDEO: B.C. father and daughter grow 15-foot sunflower

Jason Brown grew plant with daughter Jubilee. Says it is tall as his Vancouver Island house

A father and daughter in Nanaimo on Vancouver Island are marvelling at a sunflower that has grown as tall as their house.

Jason Brown received a heart-shaped craft with sunflower seeds on it from daughter Jubilee for Father’s Day. Jubilee asked Brown to plant some of the seeds and together they watered them, with one growing taller than the others. Besides the fact it is next to the compost box, Brown has no other explanation for why it has grown so tall.

“I tried to measure it yesterday actually,” said Brown. “I can’t get up there high enough with the ladder, so we used the guttering system, because it’s about the right height of the house. So I took a measurement down to the gutter and it’s [about 14 feet, eight inches], 14-9 give or take. It’s a monster.”

Brown only began gardening last year, with less than satisfactory results, but he is learning.

“This is my second time doing this too,” said Brown. “I’ve never grown sunflowers … my first year, last year, was a big disaster. I grew everything in one spot and lost a lot of stuff. This year, I’ve got carrots poking out of the ground, tomatoes that are fully coming. We had so much zucchini, I’ve got watermelon, but the sunflower, that’s the thing.”

Come the fall, Brown said he’s going to harvest the seeds and he may even consider an entry at the Vancouver Island Exhibition fair in Nanaimo next year, if he can grow another tall sunflower.

Brown attended this year’s fair and estimates the winner was about half the size of the one in his yard and was surprised when he found out the winner receives money.

“I‘m like, ‘How do I get in on that? What do I have to do to do that? I’ll yank [mine] out of the ground and drag it over right now.’ … If I do that next year, I’m dragging that over. That wouldn’t even fit in the building,” said Brown.

When asked what she thought of the sunflower, Jubilee said it “is amazing.”


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram

Previous story
Updated: B.C. family devastated by house fire yet to see raised GoFundMe money

Just Posted

Province elevates Vancouver Island to highest drought rating

Extremely dry conditions have pushed many parts of B.C. to a level 4 drought rating

Samson will not seek re-election, hopes to see younger faces at Campbell River City Hall

Like all jobs, Samson says, there have been ups and downs over his seven years in council chambers

Campbell River’s bus fleet will get a boost

Four 35-foot Vicinity buses scheduled to arrive in September

Vancouver Island to get new Canadian Coast Guard Search and Rescue Station in Tahsis

The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced Friday… Continue reading

Islanders share painful experience with opioid addiction

BIG READ: People reach out as International Overdose Awareness Day approaches

Pod of orcas hunting a seal in B.C. waters caught on camera

A group boating near Oak Bay ended up rather close to a pod hunting fot their dinner

VIDEO: B.C. father and daughter grow 15-foot sunflower

Jason Brown grew plant with daughter Jubilee. Says it is tall as his Vancouver Island house

Letter to the editor: Wildfire management in B.C. could be done better writes a former Ranger-in-charge

It is patently obvious that B.C. is in a crisis situation relative to wildfire control

Scheer says he will not reopen abortion debate, as members vote to uphold policy

Party policy says a Conservative government would not support any legislation to regulate abortion

B.C. residents defy evacuation orders as wildfires burn

BC Wildfire Service said more than 550 fires were burning Friday in all areas of the province

UPDATED: Protest erupts after B.C. Wildfire Service nixes sprinkler idea to combat large fire

People are blocking sprinkler trucks from leaving Burns Lake as fire crews look to other options

Updated: B.C. family devastated by house fire yet to see raised GoFundMe money

After losing his wife in a house fire, Michael Van Gool said he still hasn’t received the money

Smoke keeps air quality risks for some B.C. regions, rain moves through others

Environment Canada said that upper winds will keep spreading smoke in central, southern B.C.

UPDATED: Man with dementia reunited with family after missing for 3 days

Allan Graham, 65, was visiting Vancouver with family when they got seperated

Most Read